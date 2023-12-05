Jason Momoa Says 'My Heart Is Broken' After Death of Friend Travis Snyder: 'We Wanted to Get Old Together'

Travis Snyder, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2015, died at 45 on Sunday

Jason Momoa/Instagram Jason Momoa and Travis Snyder

Jason Momoa is mourning his friend Travis Snyder after his death at 45.

The Aquaman actor, 44, shared photos of himself and Snyder, the founder of The Color Run, on Instagram Monday, highlighting moments he and Snyder shared together after meeting in 2015.

"We wanted to get old together. My heart is broken I love you brother we lost a great one," Momoa wrote. "Live aloha everyone kiss your Ohana squeeze them tight. J"



PEOPLE confirmed Snyder's death on Sunday after a statement was shared on his Instagram detailing how he would like to be remembered. The entrepreneur had been living with an acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis since 2015.



Related: Travis Snyder, Founder of The Color Run, Dead at 45: 'He Was a Warrior and His Life Made a Difference'

"Please don't say I 'lost my fight with cancer,' I lived and battled and was blessed with eight years of life after a devastating diagnosis," Snyder wrote in the posthumously shared statement. "At one of my more difficult moments, I told my friend I was sorry they had to see me. Her reply was quick and direct, 'All I've ever seen when I look at you is a warrior.' That is how I'd like to be remembered."

Snyder also said he would like friends and followers "to share a memory of us together here in the comments so my sons can have them."

Momoa directly addressed Snyder's three kids Hank, Miles and Luke in the post's comments, telling them Snyder "is the strongest man I have ever met."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Jason Momoa/Instagram Jason Momoa and Travis Snyder

"I will spend the rest of my life sharing stories with you about how impactful he was to me. Your Dad lives in us forever he is a warrior," Momoa wrote in that Instagram comment.

Story continues

"I’m sorry I’m not with you now. I love u so much Unko j❤️❤️❤️❤️. And Heidi your strength and love and care. Is unmatched. All my aloha and mana to you. I am truly sorry Hug u soon."



Jason Momoa/Instagram Jason Momoa and Travis Snyder

When PEOPLE spoke with Momoa and Snyder in 2022 while they encouraged people to join the Be the Match Registry for bone marrow donors, Snyder said he first met Momoa simply "through happenstance and mutual friends" after his diagnosis.

"I think in the aftermath of treatment I was very focused on living every day with purpose and my heart was open and Jason wasn't quite as busy then and he lives with such a big giving heart and aloha, we just connected instantly," he said at the time.



"I just want to be able to help. … It's just tearing me up that I can't save my buddy," Momoa told PEOPLE of their friendship at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.