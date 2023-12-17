Jason Momoa Reveals the ‘Weird’ Breakfast He Has Every Day (Exclusive)

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ star Jason Momoa has no shame revealing his “favorite thing” to eat each morning

VCG/VCG via Getty Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has no shame in revealing a favorite meal that many might consider unorthodox — “weird,” even.

“I have a weird breakfast thing,” the Aquaman star, 44, tells PEOPLE. “I always have rice with avocado, sunny-side-up eggs and sardines.”

That salty fish element, he adds, must be “fresh.” And the pièce de résistance on his sardine dish: “You can get them grilled.”

Asked whether “always” means every morning for breakfast, Momoa responds, “If I can, yeah. That's my favorite thing.”

Related: What 'Is' a Poke Bowl, Anyway? A Chef Breaks Down the Food Trend

Of course, the menu changes if he happens to be in the place he grew up. “If I'm in Hawaii,” says the Honolulu-born actor, “it's Portuguese sausage, eggs, rice, [macaroni] salad, kalua pig, lau lau and a big bowl of f---ing poi.”



Then, jokes Momoa, “it's back to sleep.”

VCG/VCG via Getty Jason Momoa on Dec. 9

The Fast X star is no stranger to the world of cuisine and spirits, having launched the brand Meili Vodka earlier this year. Consistent with Momoa’s ongoing commitment to environmentally conscious practices, the vodka’s bottles are made from recycled glass, he tells PEOPLE.

He also owns aluminum-bottle water brand Mananalu — a product he brought onto a Dec. 9 red carpet appearance while promoting his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “I really love the idea of trying to stop single-use plastic and [using] this beautiful movie to attack that,” says Momoa, a credited co-writer on the film.



Last year the self-proclaimed “environmentalist at heart” was named the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) Advocate for Life Below Water at the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal.

Related: Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Jason Momoa on Nov. 20

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A sardine-heavy breakfast, of course, also helps the onscreen superhero stay fit amid his grueling workouts. And it’s not the first time he’s used food as a tool in his acting arsenal; while filming the drama See, Momoa learned how to interact safely with a nine-foot-tall Kodiak bear. As seen in a 2019 Instagram video post, he had his furry costar eat an Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth.

Story continues

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be in theaters Dec. 22. Directed by James Wan, it reunites costars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

For more on Momoa, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.