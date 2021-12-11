Jason Momoa Reveals 'That's a Wrap' on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Hawaii

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is excited to share some news from "The Aquaverse"!

The actor, 42, appeared on the Aquaman Twitter account on Wednesday to report that filming on the highly anticipated DC sequel is a "wrap."

In a clip posted to social media, Momoa can be seen in the front of a jeep with crew members from the movie. "Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!" he exclaimed, while others cheered him on.

The following day, Momoa posted from his own Instagram account from a beach to report that these were "the last days in Hawaii."

In mid-November, an Instagram account for the film shared a stunning shot of a beach to report that Aquaman director James Wan moved the production from the United Kingdom to Hawaii, where they filmed at Oahu's Hālona Beach Cove — where the timeless beach scene in From Here to Eternity was filmed.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows 2018's Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion and became one of only two DC films to reach such a milestone (next to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy).

The sequel will welcome back original cast members Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren.

New stars to come aboard the action flick include Pose actress Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.

Director Wan is helming the film and producing alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to co-write the screenplay.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.