Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza González After Split From Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is reportedly moving on from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. According to People, the Aquaman star is currently dating I Care a Lot actor Eiza González.

Momoa is currently filming the latest installment of the Fast & Furious series, Fast X, in Italy. Though it's unconfirmed whether or not González will appear in the film, she previously played the role of Madame M in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. While it seems reasonable to speculate that the pair may have met on set, this could be a coincidence.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," a source told People. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place."

Another source added, "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet." In April, Momoa attended the premiere of González's film, Ambulance.

Prior to this budding romance, Jason Momoa was in a 16-year relationship with actor Lisa Bonet. In January, the former couple announced their split after four years of marriage. Momoa and Bonet share two children: 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also shares a strong bond with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement on January 12, per People. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Though there were reconciliation rumors in later months, Momoa shut down speculation at the Oscars. “We’re not back together,” he told Access Hollywood on March 27. “We’re family. We have two beautiful children together.”

