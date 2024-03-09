Jason Momoa Praises 'Amazing' Lenny Kravitz as 'the Most Beautiful Man in the World' (Exclusive)

The bromance between the actor and the rocker continues, even after Momoa’s split from Kravitz’s ex Lisa Bonet

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over for Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz.

The Aquaman star, 44, and the Grammy winner, 59, have developed a close friendship during the course of Momoa’s nearly 17-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, to whom Kravitz was first married to from 1987-1993.

Kravitz recently graced the cover of PEOPLE in February, and Momoa, who caught up with PEOPLE to talk about his new ad for Guinness, couldn’t have been more effusive about his pal.

“Oh my God, he looks amazing. I mean, he is the most beautiful man in the world. It's insane,” says Momoa. “Guy just ate.”

Momoa was quick with the self-deprecating humor, too, in the face of his pal's impressive physique.

“Every day I'm getting fatter, and I'm like, 'How did you get another ab?'” Momoa quips of Kravitz. “What the hell am I? Oh, man.”

The bromance is a true, two-way street, however, as Kravitz was equally as complimentary about Momoa in his PEOPLE cover story last month.

“We're family, we will be family,” said Kravitz of the actor. “There's no judgment."

In 2022, Momoa and Bonet split after five years of marriage and 17 years together. Their divorce was finalized in January, and they share children Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Despite the split, all three adults and the children remain on great terms.

"I'm very proud that their kids call me Uncle Lenny," said Kravitz of the teens. "We're all extremely close and share a lot of love."

Momoa is also close with Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with the rocker.

"It's all good," Kravitz said of his ongoing friendship with Momoa. "We will continue, life will continue, love will continue."

And, when asked if Kravitz remains somebody Momoa would have one of his favorite Guinness beers with, the Aquaman star didn't hesitate.

“Oh my goodness, yeah!” he said. “For sure.”



