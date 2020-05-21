Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage reuniting for vampire movie 'Good Bad & Undead'
Game Of Thrones co-stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are set to reunite for a vampire film.
The pair will star in Good Bad & Undead, with Dinklage playing Van Helsing while Momoa appearing as a vampire who vows never to kill again.
They strike up an uneasy partnership, running a scam from town to town, with Dinklage pretending to vanquish the vampire for money.
But when a massive bounty is put on Momoa’s head, “everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them”.
Deadline, who first reported the news, described the project which has been set up at Legendary as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.”
The film is based on an original idea by screenwriting Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, whose credits include 2003’s Freddy V Jason, the 2009 remake of Friday The 13th, and 2017’s Baywatch movie.
Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow is on directing duties.
Momoa played warlord Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones while Dinklage portrayed scheming nobleman Tyrion Lannister.
The pair will make a striking on-screen partnership – Aquaman star Momoa is 6ft 4ins while Dinklage is 4ft 4ins.
Momoa has previously expressed an interest in working on a new project with Dinklage, telling the audience Celebrity Fan Fest in Texas that he’d love to remake Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Twins with him.
“F***ing tell me where to sign! Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie,” Momoa said.