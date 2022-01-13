Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting up after nearly two decades as a couple and four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” read a joint statement posted on Momoa’s Instagram page. “A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at an event in 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/A)

The “Game of Thrones” actor and “Cosby Show” star went on to say that they were announcing the separation not because they felt it was “newsworthy,” but so that “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The post also included several photos, including a child holding a bird and a sunset.

Momoa, now 42, and Bonet, now 54, started dating in 2005 and married in October 2017, according to People. Momoa said in interviews that Bonet had been his “childhood crush” and “dream girl,” but he didn’t let her know about his adolescent feelings until they had children of their own together.

The pair shares two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. Bonet is also mom to actor Zoë Kravitz, whose dad is Lenny Kravitz.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misstated the ages of Bonet and Momoa’s two children.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.