Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Have Separated After 16 Years

Christopher Luu
·2 min read

In a joint Instagram statement, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have shared that they're going their separate ways. Bonet does not have any social media accounts and their shared note stated that "seismic shifts" were happening in their relationship. The gallery included shots of a sunset and a set of hands holding a small bird. Momoa and Bonet didn't share any additional information with People or other outlets.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement reads. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," it continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement finished, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

RELATED: Jason Momoa Will Save Us All

The couple began dating back in 2005. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa said that it was fate: "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had fucking fireworks going off inside, man," he told Corden. "I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel."

Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first child together, Lola, in July 2007, and a second child, Nakoa-Wolf, arrived in December 2008. Bonet is also mother to Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with her ex, Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa and Bonet officially married in 2017, much to the delight of the Aquaman star. "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is fucking possible,'" Momoa told Esquire in 2019.

