Jason Momoa Talks Embracing Vulnerability And Challenging Gender Roles With His Kids

Emotionally unavailable dads, Jason Momoa has no time for your nonsense.

The “Game of Thrones” star revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that although he’s one of the toughest guys onscreen, he wants to be a fully present paternal figure in his kids’ lives, especially since his own father was absent from his own childhood. Watch the video above for Jason Momoa’s reflections on fatherhood and gender roles.

When he’s not trying out Toronto’s tastiest eats, Momoa has spent the pandemic raising his two kids ― Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10 ― with wife Lisa Bonet and going to therapy. He told InStyle that not having a father when he was a kid is an experience he doesn’t want to negatively influence his own parenting style, especially with Nakoa-Wolf.

“I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad and I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so,’” the actor said. “I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

Considering the restrictive gender expectations that many dads are burdened with, Momoa’s level of self-awareness is refreshing to see.

He’s also teaching his son to be vulnerable through his own personal style, which liberally draws on one of his favourite colours.

“Pink is just a beautiful color. And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a shit what anyone thinks.” #JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/gDocPd8F6I — InStyle (@InStyle) November 10, 2020

Between Momoa’s interview and recent father-son hug viral goodness inspired by U.S. president-elect Joe Biden, it’s looking like toxic masculinity is something dads are shaking off this year.

MORE ON PARENTS

This Is What Kamala Harris' U.S. Election Victory Means To Young Girls

Ojibwe Parents Use Map From Anonymous Source To Search For Missing Daughter

Judge Keeps Britney Spears’ Dad In Charge Over Her Conservatorship

Also on HuffPost:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.