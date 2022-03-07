Jason Momoa just publicly addressed his split from Lisa Bonet, and it's quite confusing

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Jason Momoa has publicly address his split from Lisa Bonet, amid rumours that the pair could be getting back together.



Back in January, actors Jason and Lisa announced that they had split after 16 years together. However, in early March, reports then claimed that the former couple had reunited and put divorce proceedings on hold.



Now, Jason has spoken out about the separation, following his sweet appearance at the The Batman premiere last week with his and Lisa's two children - daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Lisa's daughter Zoë Kravitz (whom she shares with musician Lenny Kravitz) stars in the film, with Jason coming out to support his stepdaughter.

Jason took to Instagram to share a series of cute pictures from the event, while also addressing his split from Lisa in the process.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

In the post, we can see Jason posing alongside Lola and Nakoa-Wolf (who looks adorably identical to Jason himself), with the kids also seen enjoying the premiere and stopping for pics with the film's lead, Robert Pattinson.

Writing in the caption, Jason told fans, "So excited for everyone to see @thebatman. @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as Catwoman, I’m so proud of you. So excited for @snl next week, your going to kill it [sic]."

Going on to address his split from Lisa, he added, "We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo [thank you] to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children, it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times, aloha, j."

Jason and Lisa started first dating in 2005, welcoming Lola in 2007 and Nakoa-Wolf in 2008, before getting married in 2017. In January 2022, the pair announced their split, writing in a statement on Instagram, "we are parting ways in marriage."

We hope both Jason and Lisa are doing OK.





