Jason Momoa and James Wan unveil Aquaman's new 'stealth suit' for Lost Kingdom

Aquaman is getting an upgrade.

Jason Momoa showed off a special edition super suit for his DC character on Sunday as he continues to shoot Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In an Instagram slideshow (and story) that opened showing the classic Aquaman suit, Momoa revealed the new suit on slide 2, which is deep ocean-blue, with platinum-colored armor.

"Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha," Momoa captioned the pic.

Jason Momoa/Instagram Jason Momoa

Director James Wan also shared the images on his social account, revealing that the additional super-suit, called the stealth suit, was inspired by the comics version in the 1980s.

"Here's @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit," Wan wrote. "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's 'blue suit.'"

Fans were loving the bonus Aquaman suit, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (whose daughter prefers Aquaman to his Moana character, Maui), commenting, "Hell yeah looking great."

Over on Wan's account, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared hands-up emojis. "🙌🙌🙌."

But, there was one actor who commented on Momoa's suit, who suggested he knows about a better one – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

"I know a suit that might give you a run, player!! 👊🏾," he wrote.

Abdul-Mateen II, of course, plays Black Manta, a high-seas scavenger and fierce fighter. Arthur Curry and Manta had a memorable fight scene in the first film.

In early August, Abdul-Mateen II shared an Instagram post showing him in the gym, preparing to play Black Manta again. "🚧BLACK MANTA 🚧 Back Under Construction! #Aquaman2," the actor wrote to accompany the image.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022.

