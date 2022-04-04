Jason Momoa To Headline ‘Chief Of War’ Limited Series For Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Chief of War, a limited series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa, from Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

More from Deadline

Momoa and Sibbett executive produce with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung and who also serves as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes.

The project marks the first time Momoa has written for television.

Momoa currently stars in Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama series See, which has been renewed for a third season.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.