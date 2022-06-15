Jason Momoa and Eiza González Split After a Few Months of Dating

Jason Momoa is once again a single man. The Aquaman star and Eiza González have broken up after about four months of dating.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed they became an item in February. However, according to the publication, they have now gone their separate ways. "They're just very different people," a source told the outlet. Another insider said the pair is "hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

In May, a had source revealed that the former couple had been "exclusive after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the insider said at the time. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

Prior to González, Momoa was in a relationship with Lisa Bonet, whom he was with for 16 years, four of which they spent married. However, in January, Momoa and Bonet shared a joint statement on Instagram revealing they had broken up. The former couple share two children together.