Jason Momoa compares his sword-wielding 'Dune' character to Han Solo

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in 'Dune'. (Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures)

Jason Momoa has teased that his Dune character, swordsman Duncan Idaho, is a “Han Solo-esque” figure in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming blockbuster.

The Aquaman star told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that Idaho is a “rogue warrior” with the responsibility of protecting protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Oscar Isaac says Dune is "very visceral"

Momoa said: “I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac.

“He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem.”

Despite appearing in both Aquaman and Game of Thrones — as Dothraki leader Khal Drogo — the 40-year-old star said he has “never been a part of something so big” as Dune.

He added: “It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little — he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group.

“He’s kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.”

Jason Momoa, a cast member in the Apple TV+ series "See," arrives at the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fans got a first look at the glossy world of Villeneuve’s take on Dune earlier this week with a preview in Vanity Fair that showcased the sort of prestige feel audiences have come to expect from the Blade Runner 2049 director.

Momoa transforms for Super Bowl advert

Villeneuve revealed that he refused to helm the movie unless it could be made in two parts, repeating the strategy studio Warner Bros deployed to adapt Stephen King’s horror classic It.

“The world is too complex,” said Villeneuve. “It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

Denis Villeneuve and Javier Bardem on the set of 'Dune'. (Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures)

Villeneuve is the latest filmmaker to take on Frank Herbert’s dense series of sci-fi novels, which detail the power struggle over the planet Arrakis — the only source of the hugely valuable substance “spice”.

David Lynch helmed an ambitious adaptation in 1984, starring Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides and featuring the musician Sting.

The film was a box office flop and was panned by critics, with even Lynch attempting to disown the movie.

Villeneuve on the difficulty of adapting Dune

Dune is also set to star Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård.

The first part of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is currently dated for 18 December.