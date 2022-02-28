Jason Momoa And Channing Tatum Link Up To Support Zoë Kravitz: 'So Beyond Proud'

Zoë Kravitz attends a screening of

Ever since rumors of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s romance first made the internet rounds, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to confirm the relationship.

Sure, their New York City bike dates, Tatum’s unabashedly thirsty social media follows and those photos of the two leaving the Met Gala together certainly indicated that they were more than friends. But Kravitz and Tatum have been relatively tight-lipped when it comes to actually discussing their personal life in detail.

All this brings us to the most clear signal that things between the stars are getting serious: Jason Momoa’s Instagram.

The “Aquaman” star, who recently split with Kravitz’s mother after nearly two decades, posted a photo of himself and Tatum on Monday.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” Momoa wrote alongside photos of himself and the “Magic Mike” star on the tarmac at an airport.

Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the latest take on the caped crusader alongside Robert Pattinson.

“i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” Momoa continued in the caption. “we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

Surely, Tatum can score an invite to any premiere he wants to. But arriving at the opening of Kravitz’s most high-profile role to date with her former stepfather? Now, that’s serious.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January on the heels of each of their respective breakups ― Tatum split with singer Jessie J in 2020 after his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended, while Kravitz’s divorce from husband Karl Glusman was reportedly finalized in August.

Tatum is also set to star in Kravtiz’s directorial debut, “Pussy Island.” She said he was her “first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character.”

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Zoë Kravitz attend a Golden Globes afterparty in 2020. (Photo: Lester Cohen via Getty Images)

As for Momoa, he announced his split from Kravtiz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, after four years of marriage in a joint statement on social media in January.

“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the two wrote at the time. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa and Bonet have two children together ― daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet, meanwhile, shares daughter Zoë with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Bonet and Momoa’s statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived ~ We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”

But Momoa has continued to support Kravitz in the weeks since, gushing about her role as Catwoman on social media after the first poster for “The Batman” was unveiled.

“So proud. Can’t wait,” the actor captioned the pic. “March 4th. Love u zozo.”

