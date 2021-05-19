Jason Kilar Says WarnerMedia is ‘Transforming’ Along With Industry With Discovery Merger
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has made his first remarks on the company’s surprise merger agreement with Discovery, noting that the entertainment business is in a period of massive change.
“Ours is a rapidly evolving industry and we are transforming with it,” Kilar said Wednesday at the start of WarnerMedia’s long-planned virtual upfront presentation for advertisers. He noted Monday’s surprise announcement of a $43 billion transaction that will see WarnerMedia combine with Discovery’s unscripted and lifestyle channels.
“Together we will form a new company super-serving our advertising with a promise to unite WarnerMedia brands with Discovery brands all under one banner,” Kilar said.
