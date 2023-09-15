Jason Kilar Joins Board Of Directors Of Online Game Platform Roblox

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has been named to the board of Roblox Corporation, the company behind the online game platform and game creation system of the same name.

Kilar, who also serves as a member of the board of directors of Wealthfront and Opendoor Technologies, exited his post as CEO of WarnerMedia on the eve of the company’s acquisition by Discovery in April 2022. Coincidentally, Kilar’s announcement came on the same day as that for the new job of another high-level WarnerMedia exec who left as a result of the merger, Brett Weitz, former General Manager Of TNT, TBS & truTV. He is joining Elon Musk’s X.

On the board of Roblox, Kilar is joining former top TV executive Andrea Wong, who has been serving on multiple boards since her most recent executive job at Sony.

Kilar also joins board chairman and Roblox CEO David Baszucki, lead independent director Anthony P. Lee, and board members Christopher Carvalho and Gina Mastantuono

Prior to his role at Warner Media, Kilar was co-founder and CEO of Vessel Group, Inc and CEO of Hulu.

