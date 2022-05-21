Jason Kidd denies knowledge of Luka Doncic being sick

Dwain Price: Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic “is fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. I don’t know if he was sick or not sick.”
Source: Twitter @DwainPrice

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka debuts a new all white Jordan Luka 1 tonight. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HkocOREMcr8:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
New Luka 1 colorway? pic.twitter.com/wjBUyRu5218:05 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is busting out a new colorway for his Jordan signature shoes. pic.twitter.com/PnHJ3YphgX8:01 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
A new Jordan LUKA 1 for @Luka Doncic tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/EkXJpAyVwO8:00 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said Luka "is fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. I don't know if he was sick or not sick." – 7:58 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd calls Stephen Curry “the best conditioned athlete in this game,” a major factor in making him so hard to guard. – 7:36 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“He’s fine,” Jason Kidd says of Luka Doncic. I’m told that Doncic was a bit under the weather during and after Game 1, but he was a full participant and practice yesterday and is ready to roll tonight. – 7:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on report about Luka Doncic being sick after Game 1: “He’s fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. He was good this afternoon. I don’t know if he was sick or not sick. He’s fine.” – 7:31 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd said Luka is “fine,” adding he doesn’t know if he was “sick or not sick.” – 7:31 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Thinking back to Luka Doncic stating plainly what the adjustment will be tonight in game two. pic.twitter.com/p6WDdJ5XmZ7:23 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Source: Luka Doncic is ‘good to go’ for Mavs-Warriors Game 2 despite reported sickness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…2:51 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic is ‘good to go’ for Mavs-Warriors Game 2 despite reported sickness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…2:47 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
Nobody has ever won an NBA title with Luka Doncic’s usage rate. What is the history of high-usage stars in the playoffs, and can the Mavericks star break the mold?
theringer.com/2022/5/20/2306…1:21 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato
Slovenia’s obsession with Luka Doncic is growing ever larger these playoffs. even grandmas are waking up in the middle of the night to watch him.
i talked to Slovenians about the country’s pride in a superstar very much their own: theathletic.com/3324315/2022/0…1:07 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Phoenix Suns Kevin Johnson had 46 points and 10 assists in a Game 7 loss to the Rockets in the conference semis.
Johnson is one of 10 players in NBA history to record at least 45p/10a in a playoff game, and one of only two to do so in a Game 7 (Luka Doncic). pic.twitter.com/atMkJVedwZ1:01 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Jason Kidd:
-Why he’s one of the few former superstar players who has found success as a coach
-How he has matured over the last eight years
-How Frank Vogel influenced him
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…12:58 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I’m convinced that Luka Doncic is the Undertaker meme.
Luka is 21-5 after a loss this season and a ridiculous 20-6-0 against the spread, by far the best among NBA stars.
DAL+6 and +210 ML at @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/EUXHIQzR0S12:36 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @Zach Kram on Luka and high usage stars in the playoffs: theringer.com/2022/5/20/2306…10:56 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Boston‘s big revenge, Smart vs. Superstar Jimmy, GSW vs Luka and the WTF Suns w/ @Haralabos Voulgaris
—I called @jacko2323 to jinx the red-hot Yankees (it worked)
—An NFL schedule deep dive + a possible holy shit 2022 sleeper w/ @SharpFootball
open.spotify.com/episode/2Vm1zM…1:02 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
How Mavs star Luka Doncic reminds Warriors of 2018 West finals matchup vs. James Harden dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:22 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Coach Jason Kidd in the Jordan IV at @Dallas Mavericks practice! #MFFL #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/xgsS3oRbK76:14 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Kidd: “We’ve always found a way to answer.” – 12:09 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s inefficient Game 1 vs. Warriors’ box-and-1, zone, full-court defenses: “He understands what they’re trying to do, and he’ll be better.” – 11:29 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “We’ve always found a way to answer.” – 11:28 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Andrew Wiggins blowing up Jason Kidd’s plan of getting it out of Steph’s hands. pic.twitter.com/8TsUMZP9Do9:32 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on who Luka reminds him of: “Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic (Johnson), his play-making ability of Magic. A current player — LeBron. He just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 8:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mavericks were the slowest paced team in the NBA this season. Jason Kidd: “We don’t want it to be a track meet. We want to play our pace. Hopefully they’ll join us.” Steve Kerr said Luka can’t be sped up in halfcourt, but wants Warriors to run off misses. – 7:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on the Mavs’ $50K fine for bench decorum: “Who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans were complaining, and I thought the guys did what they’re supposed to do. They’re cheering on their guys.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…7:51 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding the Mavs playing at a slow pace, Jason Kidd said “We don’t want this to be a track meet.” He said the Warriors will try to push them in transition. “Both teams will be fighting to see what speed we’re gonna play tonight.” – 7:46 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd on the Warriors’ pace: “We don’t want this to be a track meet. We want to play at our pace and hopefully they’ll join us.” – 7:43 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd said he learned a lot as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel during the Lakers’ championship run in 2020. – 7:42 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
“Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 7:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd on the $50K “bench decorum” fine:
“Who complained? It was a blowout.” pic.twitter.com/uvaz0IfGlD7:36 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd isn’t quite sure what the Mavs did wrong to get fined.
He also questioned who complained considering the Mavs’ win was so lopsided. pic.twitter.com/RGMabniiZK7:36 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on $50K fine for bench decorum violations: “I know about the fine. Just trying to figure out what we did wrong to get the fine. We’ll see tomorrow why we got the fine. … And then who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans complained.” – 7:35 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said his main memory of competing against Jason Kidd was when they played against each other in the 03 NBA Finals.
He then corrected himself.
“I was watching for the most part. He was playing.” – 7:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hometown Kidd: Mavs’ Jason Kidd returns home all grown up, with the same winning mindset dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:42 PM

A source told The Dallas Morning News on Friday afternoon that Luka Doncic is “good to go” despite the comments from TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan after Doncic’s Game 1 struggles on Wednesday night. Doncic, like the rest of his team, endured a poor shooting performance in the Western Conference finals opener. He scored 20 points and shot 33.3% from the floor, his lowest marks this postseason. -via Dallas Morning News / May 20, 2022

Harlan, who will do play-by-play for broadcast throughout this series, said an illness may have compounded Doncic’s issues. “I hear he’s sick today,” Harlan told KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund on Thursday (via NBC Sports). “I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 20, 2022

Vincent Goodwill: Looks like Luka Doncic’s left thigh is wrapped up before Mavericks practice begins. He started limping a bit in the second half -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / May 3, 2022

