Jason Kidd compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and LeBron James

Dalton Johnson: Jason Kidd compares Luka’s shooting to Larry Bird, his smile to Magic Johnson and says LeBron is the current player who he compares to the best Says the thing the others have in common is their ability to win, and he believes Luka can be there with them
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding the Mavs playing at a slow pace, Jason Kidd said “We don’t want this to be a track meet.” He said the Warriors will try to push them in transition. “Both teams will be fighting to see what speed we’re gonna play tonight.” – 7:46 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd on the Warriors’ pace: “We don’t want this to be a track meet. We want to play at our pace and hopefully they’ll join us.” – 7:43 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd said he learned a lot as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel during the Lakers’ championship run in 2020. – 7:42 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
“Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 7:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd on the $50K “bench decorum” fine:
“Who complained? It was a blowout.” pic.twitter.com/uvaz0IfGlD7:36 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd isn’t quite sure what the Mavs did wrong to get fined.
He also questioned who complained considering the Mavs’ win was so lopsided. pic.twitter.com/RGMabniiZK7:36 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on $50K fine for bench decorum violations: “I know about the fine. Just trying to figure out what we did wrong to get the fine. We’ll see tomorrow why we got the fine. … And then who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans complained.” – 7:35 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga is an option to defend Luka Doncic.
“It’s definitely a possibility that JK will be on him.” – 7:23 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Gary’s absence is a big deal in this series,” Kerr says of Gary Payton Jr. “Because he spent a lot of time guarding Doncic.” – 7:22 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II still being out: “Gary’s absence is a big deal in this series. … He spent a lot of time guarding Doncic in the regular season. That’s one fewer option.” – 7:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I remember the top 75 greatest peaks series this past off-season that @JoshEberley brought about. Anthony Davis ranked 36th, Nikola Jokić ranked 36th. Luka Doncic ranked 37th.
I wonder how high Jokić and Doncic would rise with this year in mind.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb…7:03 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
When Luka drills a couple of 3s, and gives you that menacing look, I would hate to be the defender trying to slow him down. – 4:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hmmmm.
Luka Doncic with Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell?
Thoughts? @Clutch Points @NBAMemes pic.twitter.com/ns2fx5LroW4:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Out of the remaining players in the playoffs, Luka Doncic is top 2 in PPG, RPG, APG, and SPG. pic.twitter.com/n5kxWquJvw3:57 PM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Fabien Causeur, a former roommate of Luka Doncic, recalls the night before 2018 EuroLeague final:
“It was 2:00 at night & I couldn’t sleep. But Luka was snoring on the side like there was no pressure at all. For him,it was just another game. The kid was special, I’m telling you” – 3:53 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda
Joining @StanfordVoice on @KNBR at 1/2 time of #Warriors vs #Mavs tonight Steve Clifford, erstwhile #Magic coach, current #Nets consultant in depth on #LukaDoncic at 2:50 mark from last season #MFFL #NBA #NBAPlayoffs #DubNation youtu.be/lEIZLWly7_03:00 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Assuming GSW goes to the same lineup they went with for G6 vs Grizz – who do we think guards who for the Mavs?
Kind of interesting to think about who Jalen and who Luka will be tasked to guard. – 2:47 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s Luka’s world… we just happen to be here pic.twitter.com/7sYV6KXs2K2:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Three point shooting in the playoffs:
Steph Curry- 35.9%
Luka Doncic- 34.7%
Jimmy Butler- 34.8%
Volumes are clearly different, but still hilarious lol – 1:29 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss fan reactions to (our) AD trade ideas and reports of coaching candidates being asked about Russ, plus LeBron’s Twitter Q&A! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thanks.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lis…12:56 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jayson Tatum was a baby by NBA standards when LeBron James terrorized his Celtics in the Eastern finals. As Tatum comes of age as an MVP candidate, he’s met a new nightmare: Jimmy Butler. Final Thoughts from Game 1, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3318511/2022/0…11:54 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Is Luka Doncic unguardable?
The Suns and the Jazz probably think so.
Experts do, too.
Analyzing how the Warriors’ defense now faces a pick-your-poison test vs. the Mavs’ star with the NBA Finals on the line: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:34 AM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Vasilije #Micic: “My favorite EuroLeague player of all time was Dejan Bodiroga, Dimitris Diamantidis and I can honestly say Luka Doncic”. (via @EuroLeague) #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/XPFyRJawTz11:22 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,
Luka Doncic is averaging:
* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard
* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron
* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving
https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid9:27 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 40-point playoff games over the past three years:
1 .Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7
2. Luka Doncic: 6
3. Jimmy Butler: 5 – 9:22 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
It’s the 40th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game.
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade). pic.twitter.com/8dBBYz88kh9:21 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Is Luka Doncic unguardable? Warriors’ defense faces pick-your-poison test vs. Mavs’ star dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…9:15 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler did it all last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Since the NBA started recording steals and blocks in 1973-74, Butler is just the third player to record at least 40p/5r/5a/3s/3b in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James (2x) and Elvin Hayes. pic.twitter.com/C6MPfigFP69:01 AM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Pablo Laso on Luka Doncic:
“Probably the best thing that he has as a person and as a player is that he’s able to adjust to any situation. That’s something you have as a person. And Luka has it.” – 8:30 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jimmy Butler is having an all-time postseason.
LeBron. Jordan. Kawhi.
The only players in modern NBA history with a higher BPM than 2022 Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/OUlOtVX5Cr7:56 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
40/5/5 playoff games in Heat history:
3 — Jimmy Butler
2 — LeBron James
2 — Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/lAXoWp0MLV11:23 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Giannis, Luka and Tatum have been terrific in the 2022 Playoffs
But no one has played better than Jimmy Butler – 11:23 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hometown Kidd: Mavs’ Jason Kidd returns home all grown up, with the same winning mindset dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:42 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright
Theis did the LeBron on Splitter block! – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
What’s the Warriors’ plan to slow down Luka Doncic? You’ll just have to wait and see.
https://t.co/lmDX3aFrTC pic.twitter.com/njmeG7xX5K8:57 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Good thing for the Kings there’s no Luka to pass on in this draft. – 8:21 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the Luka Doncic-Stephen Curry dynamic, which won’t just define the Western Conference finals — it could define the NBA for years to come: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…8:03 PM

Callie Caplan: Steve Kerr, before Game 1, on whether Jonathan Kuminga could get time defending Luka Doncic: “I’m not sure Doncic has much trouble with anybody out there, honestly,” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 18, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr: “I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made in the playoffs. … It took us all year to get to the point where we could play some of these lineups.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 18, 2022

Melissa Rohlin: Steve Kerr said his main memory of competing against Jason Kidd was when they played against each other in the 03 NBA Finals. He then corrected himself. “I was watching for the most part. He was playing.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / May 18, 2022

 

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows