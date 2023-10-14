Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Good News Today'

The pair announced on Friday that they had welcomed a daughter on Oct. 10

Lauren Scruggs Kennedy/Instagram, Jason Kennedy/Instagram Jason and Lauren Kennedy and their daughter Poppy Ford Kennedy

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Kennedy are parents for the second time!

The E! News host, 41, announced the arrival of a baby girl in a joint Instagram post with wife Lauren, 35, Friday, along with the newborn's name — Poppy Ford Kennedy — and photos of the little one.

“I’m sure your feed could use some good news today — we wanted to share that our angel, Poppy Ford Kennedy, arrived on 10•10 and she’s giving all of you a big hug right now,” Jason and Lauren wrote in the caption, revealing that their daughter was born on Tuesday.

“🩷ryver, lo, jase & bennie,” the pair signed off their note.



Jason Kennedy/Instagram The Kennedys posted photos of their newborn daughter on Friday

The first photo in their post showed tiny baby Poppy lying in the center of a large wooden crib in a nursery wrapped up in a blanket with a pacifier in her mouth.

Next, the proud parents shared a snap of the little one shortly after she was born, lying in a hospital incubator as what appeared to be Jason, gazed at Poppy as he stood next to a labor and delivery nurse.

The entertainment journalist, who wore a mask in the snap, held a pair of scissors in his hand as he appeared to get ready to cut his daughter's umbilical cord.

Jason Kennedy/Instagram The pair announced the little one's arrival in an Instagram post

“Poppy Ford Kennedy is here 🎀,” Lauren wrote as she reshared the post on her Instagram Story. “She’s here 💕,” Jason added on his own Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, friends of the couple shared their delight at the new arrival in the comments section of their post.

"What a blessing 🙏 We love her and your family so much ❤️❤️💙💖" Jason's former E! News co-host Giuliana Rancic wrote, while Taylor Lautner added a sweet note of, "Love you pops."

Mario Lopez also shared his well-wishes on the arrival of baby Poppy, writing "Congrats!"

Jason and Lauren married on Dec. 12 2014 after meeting on the set of E! News in 2013. They welcomed their son Ryver Rhodes in April 2022, after undergoing IVF. The couple had been open on social media, prior to Ryver's birth, about their fertility struggles and years-long in vitro fertilization process.

In April, the pair then revealed they were expecting their second child in what they described as a “major surprise” when they shared a sweet video of them explaining to 18-month-old son Ryver that his sibling was on the way.

“This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother 🤭🤍👶🏼,” Jason and Lauren wrote in a joint post at the time.

In the video, Jason showed his son the positive pregnancy test after playing a game of peekaboo with him in his crib. In an adorable moment, Ryver immediately grabbed the test upon seeing it and began playing with the item.

A series of photos followed the clip, including a snap where Lauren embraced their boy as Jason proudly held onto the pregnancy test.

