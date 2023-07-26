Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Photos from Family of Five's First Summer at the Beach Ahead of NFL Season

Kylie Kelce is looking back at memories from summer and the offseason as her NFL center husband prepares to return to the field

Kylie Kelce is looking back on a summer well spent with her family of five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, 35, shared photos from the family's beach vacation on Instagram Tuesday, where she also shared a special message for her husband ahead of football season.



"This off-season proved yet again how your drive and work ethic are absolutely remarkable. We can’t wait to see the results of that this season," the mom of three wrote. "As always, your ladies will be cheering you on every step of the way! 💕."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kykelce/Instagram

Related: Jason and Kylie Kelce Are All Smiles with Their 3 Daughters on Disney World Trip — See the Photos!

In the photo, Kylie holds a sleeping Bennett, 5 months, while Jason smiles as he holds Elliotte, 2. Wyatt, 3, strikes a pose as she stands just in front of mom and baby sister.

Joking about the photo in her Instagram Story, Kylie notes how photographer Stephanie Beatty captured "all three of the personalities," calling Bennett "sleepy," Elliotte "care-free," and Wyatt "entertaining."

In May, Kelce spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about being a girl dad and how life has changed for him and Kylie since welcoming their third daughter earlier this year.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"I need to knock on wood, but we really lucked out," said Jason. "It's really easy, to be honest with you, so we're still waiting for that shoe to drop."

Acknowledging that things may change and get "difficult" once his youngest daughter is "up and actually moving around," the football star continued, "Right now, Kylie is attached to Bennett for pretty much the whole day, so my job is the other two running around — and that's the easy part."

He added, "I'm having fun with them, throwing them on the sofa. We just got a playground put in out back. So it's starting to get a lot of fun with the older two, especially."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.