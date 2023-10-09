Jason Kelce's Wife Jokes Daughter Wyatt May Be 'Another Swiftie Tryna Learn Football' as She Asks About Game

Kylie Kelce patiently answered her 4-year-old's football question as she jokingly wondered whether her interest had to do with Taylor Swift or skipping a nap

kykelce/Instagram; kyliekelce/TikTok Jason and Kylie Kelce (L), Wyatt Kelce, (R)

Jason Kelce's oldest is taking an interest in football.

In a fun TikTok posted by the Philadelphia Eagles center's wife, Kylie Kelce, the couple's oldest daughter asks mom questions about the game as they watch in a cozy moment together.

The two are cuddled together watching the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams as Wyatt, 4, shares and asks who's who on the field.



"Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds," the mom of three, 31, joked in the caption, a subtle nod to brother-in-law Travis Kelce's allegedly budding romance with Taylor Swift.



Over the weekend, the NFL star, 35, had all three of his daughters — Bennett Llewellyn, 7 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt — in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field for the very first time, with wife Kylie sharing sweet photos from the day on Instagram Monday.

"We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0," she captioned the shots, which showed the family of five posing together, first on their own and later with Jason's mom, Donna Kelce, and Kylie's parents, John and Mary McDevitt.



Kylie also revealed the game was "Bennie’s first game (outside of my body)," referencing how she attended games while pregnant with the now 7-month-old.

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce with their three daughters

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Jason and Kylie praised how their older girls have taken to being big sisters.

"Elliotte, for a while, pretended that [Bennett] didn't exist really, and she has come around. Now she’ll make it a point to say good morning to her and she sort of plays with her," Kylie shared. "When she gets a little fussy, she'll distract her and talk to her and bring her toys as peace offerings."

Kylie noted that Wyatt has "taken the role very seriously."

"Wyatt has been the best big sister. She will bring me diapers when she needs a new one," she shared.



"I say that she's great until she's not and uses her as a hurdle in the living room," Kylie laughed. "But besides those times where it gets really dicey, she's been an absolutely awesome big sister."

Read the original article on People.