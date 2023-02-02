All About Jason Kelce's Kids;

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie

When he's not on the football field, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is spending quality time with his family of four.

The NFL star and his wife Kylie McDevitt are proud parents of two daughters, Elliotte and Wyatt, (with another baby on the way).

The couple shared they were expecting their third child in September 2022, posting a picture of their two daughters standing together wearing "big sister" shirts.

Both Jason and Kylie have given several sweet glimpses of their family on social media over the years, including photos of them wearing matching outfits for Halloween and attending football games together.

Wyatt Kelce

Whether they're decked out in Eagles gear or visiting their dad at practice, it's clear that Jason's biggest cheerleaders are his little girls. And with the upcoming Super Bowl, the family has even more to celebrate.

Jason and his brother Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, are set to make history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

Read ahead to learn more about Jason's daughters.

Wyatt Kelce

Elliotte Kelce

Jason and Kylie's daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce was born on Oct. 2, 2019. Jason celebrated her birth on Instagram sharing a photo of Kylie holding their newborn on her chest as Wyatt appeared to throw up a peace sign.

"Chunked up the Deuces on her way out. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce 10/2/2019 8lbs 6oz," he jokingly captioned the image at the time.

That December, the couple brought out Wyatt for her first game as the Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys. "Wyatt got to experience her first Dallas sucks chant yesterday... it was a proud mom moment. 🦅," Kylie captioned a family photo that featured Jason holding Wyatt.

In February 2020, Wyatt showed her support for her uncle Travis as the Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl. "Feeling so grateful that we got to watch the insanely talented and hardworking @killatrav and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this past weekend! Wyatt is so proud of her World Champion Uncle!" Kylie captioned a photo of Wyatt wearing Travis' jersey.

In September 2020, Jason and Kylie announced that Wyatt would be a big sister soon. "Another apple joining the Kelce family tree," Kylie captioned a photo of Wyatt wearing a shirt that read: "Best sister ever."

Like her father, Wyatt seems to be a big Eagles fan. Following the team's win against the New York Giants in January 2023, the NFL star shared an adorable video of his daughter cheering for the team upon waking up.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he captioned the funny clip on Instagram. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

Elliotte Kelce

All About Jason Kelce's Kids

On March 4, 2021, Kylie and Jason announced the arrival of their second child, Elliotte Ray Kelce. In the months following, Kylie flooded her Instagram with sweet photos of the smiley newborn. "Yesterday marks one full year of sweetness and smiles from Elliotte 🥰," she captioned a photo marking her first birthday.

In August 2022, Wyatt and Elliotte joined Jason on the field for a family photo, in which they were decked out in Eagles attire.

Just a month later, Kylie shared that she and Jason were expecting their third child, posting a photo of her daughters wearing matching "Big sister" shirts.

"Another Kelce lady? Don't mind if we do. Coming February 2023," Kylie wrote, revealing they were expecting another girl.

All About Jason Kelce's Kids

In November 2022, Kylie documented their adorable family Halloween costume, in which they dressed up as Winnie the Pooh characters.

Most recently, Jason confirmed that he would have his girls supporting him in the stands for the Super Bowl. "I'm also bringing Kylie's parents, I'm bringing the girls," Jason shared on his podcast with his brother Travis.

He also revealed that Kylie is bringing her OB-GYN to the big game as she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant. "That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason said, laughing.