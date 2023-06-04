Jason Kelce's Daughter Yells at Travis Kelce for Being 'Naughty' and 'Sneaky' While Wearing Her Dad's Wig

The Philadelphia Eagles football player shares daughters Bennett, 3 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, with wife Kylie

Jason Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce's daughter is already laying down the law.



On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles player, 35, posted a hilarious video to his Instagram of his daughter Wyatt, 3, yelling at his brother Travis Kelce, 33, for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during a recent episode of the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

In the video, Wyatt tells Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt asserts, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis says.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insists. When Travis asks why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt hilariously responds, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

Jason captioned the post, "That's my girl!! Wyatt already knows Uncle Travy too well!!"



The Eagles player shares daughters Bennett, 3 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt with wife Kylie, 31.

In May, Jason posted a sweet photo of his baby daughter Bennett inside the Stanley Cup on his Instagram. In the picture, Kylie held Bennett as she nestled into the cup while wearing an adorable dinosaur onesie and had a purple pacifier in her mouth.

"The Crème de la Crème of all trophies came on to New Heights. It was an honor to meet Mike "the keeper of the cup" and be able to see Lord Stanley in person," Jason captioned the post. "Girls coming out of nap time were not in the mood, but these pictures and memories I'll cherish forever! Thank you for this opportunity to see a legend in person."

This wasn't the first trophy that Jason and his daughters have had the opportunity to check out. Earlier that same month, Jason shared a photo of daughters Elliotte and Wyatt holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Both girls smiled while Wyatt extended an arm around her younger sister.

"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I'd hold the Larry O'Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!!" Jason captioned the Instagram. "The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it's actually massive!!"

"It's incredible seeing it and feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he added.

Ahead of giving birth to baby Bennett, Kylie spoke to PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy and opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.



"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE. "He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,'" she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.

