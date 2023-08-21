Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Smile with Three Daughters After Practice: 'Obstacle Courses with Dad'

The family of five posed together after joining their football player dad at the Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

The Kelce family is joining in on the football fun!

On Sunday, Jason and Kylie Kelce shared a joint Instagram post of their family of five as they smiled together at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp. The Eagles center held daughter Elliotte's hand while sister Wyatt, 3, held her mom's hand.

The mom of three held baby daughter Bennett, 5 months, and stood next to her husband, who extended an arm around his wife.

"Here for the Rita's and obstacle courses with dad after practice," the two captioned their post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Jason Kelce's Daughter Yells at Travis Kelce for Being 'Naughty' and 'Sneaky' While Wearing Her Dad's Wig

Jason and Kylie are no strangers to sharing glimpses into their family life, often revealing the hilarious stories that happen in their house. In June, the Eagles player, 35, posted a video to his Instagram of his daughter Wyatt yelling at his brother Travis Kelce, 33, for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during an episode of their podcast.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt asserted, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he couldn't have pink hair, Wyatt hilariously responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

Story continues

Jason captioned the post, "That's my girl!! Wyatt already knows Uncle Travy too well!!"

Later in the summer, Jason posted a sweet photo from his family vacation as he took some time off before the football season began. In the photo, Jason enjoyed an ice cream treat alongside Wyatt while the two walked and held the dessert in the exact same way in the photo.

"When people say that she looks like me, I'm going to show them this photo..." Kylie, 31, joked in the photo's caption on her Instagram Story.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.