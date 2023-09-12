Jason Kelce Has Sweet Moment with Daughters (and Confetti!) After Winning Championship Game Ahead of Super Bowl

The Kelce family enjoyed a special moment on the field together after the Eagles' victory in the NFC Championship game

Prime Video (2)

Jason Kelce always wants to start his celebration with his home team.

As the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, walks the field after the team's Super Bowl-clinching victory at the NFC Championship game, he asks different people, "Is my wife out here? Have you seen her?"

The scene from the Amazon Prime Video documentary Kelce — which follows him through the 2022-2023 season as he makes family and career decisions — shows Jason continuing to look for Kylie, 31, as people congratulate him on the field. He finally makes his way to Kylie, then pregnant with their now 6-month-old daughter Bennett Llewellyn, who stood with their older girls, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Giving his wife a kiss, Jason says, "I love you. Just one more."



Jason then crouches down on the ground and hands confetti to each of his girls, instructing them, "Put it in your pocket!" The toddlers look at the confetti and smile at their dad in the sweet exchange.

Jason then navigates his way through a tunnel and past members of the media as he prepares to watch his brother Travis play for his chance at the Super Bowl.



Amazon Studios Jason Kelce reading to daughters Elliotte and Wyatt

Another scene from the documentary shows Kylie sharing her disbelief at how much it would cost to bring their toddler daughters to the big game.

"Alright, I'm doing the maximum amount of tickets that you can purchase, because that's the amount we were counting for," she says, before realizing the tickets would cost $50,000. "This is why I don't go on the calculator on my phone."

"It's a lot of money," Jason acknowledges while watching the kids play.

"We're paying almost $4,000 for a f---ing kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game. That's bananas," she says.

Kylie Kelce/instagram Jason Kelce playing with kids and dogs

Jason confirms, "It is," before asking Wyatt if she wanted to go to the Super Bowl. At first, the toddler says no, but then points to the baby she's pushing in her toy carriage.

"My baby wants to go to the Super Bowl, too," she says, to which they laugh.

Read the original article on People.