Jason Kelce Shows Support for Younger Brother Travis During Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game

Jason Kelce is a certified Kansas City Chiefs fan!

Just a week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from the postseason in a 32-9 defeat, Jason, 36, was spotted supporting his brother Travis Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs during their matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Jason cheered on his little brother alongside his wife Kylie Kelce, mom Donna Kelce, father Ed Kelce, Taylor Swift and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

For the game, Jason was wearing a red and yellow "Big Yeti" shirt in support of his brother.

With his retirement from the NFL uncertain, Jason said he was excited to get the chance to watch Travis play with the Chiefs.

After the loss to the Eagles, Jason told reporters, “I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it’s unscheduled. So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

The father-of-three also revealed that he's looking forward to the Pro Bowl game in Orlando, Florida, next month, marking his seventh selection in 13 seasons.

“It’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids and maybe go to Walt Disney World [but] it’s not the Super Bowl Walt Disney World,” he said of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Referring to one of his three daughters and her love of the movie Frozen, Jason added, “As long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, that’s all that really matters.”

He most recently made a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, as the Eagles squared up against the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce made history as he played against his brother.

After the Eagles were eliminated, quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke about Jason's impact on the city of Philadelphia, calling him “a legend in the city — really in the league," and will “forever have a special place in my heart,” ESPN reported.

"I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn't come easy. It's been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I've been here it's been, 'Are you going to come back?' ” Hurts said.



