Jason Kelce on the Sentimental Muscle Tank He Wore for NFL Retirement Speech: 'Part of This Journey with Me'

The retired Eagles center shared how the shirt was a staple during his 13 season career

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Jason Kelce speaks during an NFL football press conference announcing his retirement in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Jason Kelce candidly revealed why he kept it casual for his NFL retirement announcement.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center shared in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce exactly why he chose a low-key look during Monday's press conference.

During the episode, the 36-year-old explained how he decided to wear the cut-up muscle tank with the Eagles logo.

“I guess I start out the day. That's the first choice you got to make. You're like, ‘What am I going to wear to this thing?’ Like a suit and ties is what most people wearing. But that wouldn't feel right. Like I don't think you know, for me —”

“It’s not a wedding,” Travis, 34, quickly interjected. “That’s the only time I’ve ever seen you wear a suit and tie.”

“I’ll wear a suit and tie when I have to that's about it,” confessed Jason.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Jason Kelce reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his retirement in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2024

The retired NFL player explained that he considered all of the possible t-shirt options he could wear, including a Cleveland Heights or Eagles shirt. But after opening one of his drawers, he found the winning shirt.

He explained how he wore, practiced and lifted weights in that shirt every year. “And I'm like, ‘You know what this shirt, in some ways, was a part of this journey with me. More than anything else in this closet. So I’ll wear this.’”

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Jason Kelce arrives for an NFL football press conference to announce his retirement in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Along with paying homage to his 13-season career with his shirt, he also had his trainer, Joe O’Pella, wrap his ankles one last time.

“My trainer, one of the trainers at the Eagles has been battling cancer all season long and he's been there my entire career too,” explained Jason, adding that Pella is currently in “remission” and doesn’t “have any signs” of cancer.

“But he wasn't able to tape me for any of the games this year and he taped my ankles my whole career. So he taped my ankles for the press conference one last time,” revealed Jason.

“So I had ankle tape on with sandals. So yeah, that was what went into, I guess the attire,” concluded the NFL star.

