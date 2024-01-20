Jason Kelce Says Why His Dad Once Threw Travis Kelce's Eminem CD Out Of A Window

Travis Kelce’s first CD apparently wasn’t a hit with his dad.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star learned that their dad, Ed Kelce, once threw his Eminem CD out of a car window when he was a child.

Travis Kelce had mentioned the Detroit rapper’s recent appearance at an NFL game, prompting his older sibling to reflect on the funny memory from their youth.

Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, pointed out that Eminem’s album “The Eminem Show” was the first CD that the Chiefs player had ever owned.

“You know what happened to that CD, though?” he asked. “Dad got into the car after you had bought that CD, and he took it out and threw it out the window.”

The young Kelce brother said that he did not remember the incident, but the Eagles player said that it was “one of the funniest things” he’s experienced.

Jason Kelce said that their dad had played some of the rapper’s songs and was not happy with his young sons listening to the explicit 2002 album.

“I remember that like it was yesterday,” he said.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce made headlines for reportedly telling his teammates that he would retire after the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in an NFC wild-card game Monday.

The 36-year-old has not made an official public announcement about retiring, but he addressed the reports on Wednesday’s podcast episode, suggesting that he “wasn’t in a position after a game like that to really make that decision.”

Jason Kelce explained that there was “too much going down in the moment” to make such a choice about the future of his football career.

“It’s just something that, I think, when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, and what has led to the career I’ve had,” he said.

Coach Nick Sirianni shared his love and appreciation for Jason Kelce this week, calling him “one of the most special guys I’ve been around.”

“He’s always got a place here,” Sirianni said.

