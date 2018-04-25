Jason Kelce says Eagles fan poured their grandfather's ashes into teammate's hands at SB parade

As it turns out, Jason Kelce’s day at the Super Bowl parade was even weirder than his outfit. (AP)

The story of Jason Kelce’s epic Super Bowl celebration just got a little … weirder.

In case you don’t recall, Kelce stole the show at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade with a mighty speech and one hell of an outfit. It’s a moment that will remain in Eagles’ lore for decades to come — in fact, one Philadelphia fan was so impressed that he paid tribute to Kelce’s celly with some brand new ink.

It was a day that Kelce won’t soon forget, and not just because he and his team had just won the big game. While speaking with reporters at Philadelphia’s mini-camp, Kelce shared one particularly strange story from the Super Bowl parade.

“Walking down on the parade that day, I can’t remember who came up to me, but somebody came up to me with ashes in their hands. They said, ‘Kelc, I don’t know what to do. Somebody just poured their grandfather’s ashes in my hands.’ And uh, it was just, I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do, either.'”

Turns out Kelce and I have something in common because I, too, would have no idea what to do in that situation.

It appears that the man with ashes in his hands was an unnamed teammate, though we’re not sure which one. Fast-forward to about the 28-minute mark in the video below to watch Kelce tell the story.

Tune in as Fletcher Cox, Nick Foles, and Jason Kelce meet with the media. https://t.co/v3ib8fT0ux — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2018





