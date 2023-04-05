Jason Kelce Reveals 'Where Dads Mess Up' During Labor After Wife Kylie Reviews His Latest Effort

Jason Kelce offered first-time dads a piece of advice as a seasoned father who recently went through his third labor and delivery experience supporting wife Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce/TikTok; Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce's brother couldn't help but pile onto the recent roast of the NFL dad.

During the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the younger Kelce brother brought up Jason's wife Kylie's recent TikTok, where she shows off her husband's prowess as a "labor support person" as they welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn, 6 weeks.

"Having a child as the dad, there's not much you can do," Jason said in his defense on the podcast.

Travis went on to ask, "Did you do anything?"

"I went to the hospital and I offered my words of encouragement," Jason explained. "I held her hand for the few amount of pushes she would need because she's a freaking unbelievable champ. She's a baby-making machine."

"You know it's impressive when your wife gives birth to a child and the doctor's like, 'That's impressive,' " the father of three added.

Travis asked if his big brother had any advice for the dad's out there who will be supporting their significant others through birth.

"One piece of advice I got for dad's everywhere for your first baby being born — I don't know if you know this, but it's very common for the dad to pass out," he pointed out.

"Here's where all the dads mess up, and you made fun of me about the bagels. You're there for a long time, a lot of times, right? And what happens is those dads that aren't experienced at blood sugar levels, they go in there and don't eat anything for hours out on end and just lie on a couch," Jason said.

"And then freaking it gets up, and you're adrenaline's going, and you see a baby pop out of something you've never seen before and then [faint]. That's because you're blood sugar's low," he continued. "So the moment they tell you — you'll know when it's going down — pop a granola bar in, bagel sandwich, whatever you've got to do. Keep your blood sugars up, and you'll coast through that thing."

In addition to Bennett, the couple is also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Read the original article on People.