Jason Kelce provides encouraging update on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s injured knee

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t the first member of his family to have a hyperexteded knee injury.

Kelce’s brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center, suffered a similar injury, but it didn’t happen on the football field.

“The last time I did this, I was making a bonfire outside,” Jason Kelce said on WIP radio in Philadelphia. “I thought I was strong enough to kick a piece of wood in half, and I hyperextended my knee and did the same thing.”

The bonfire mishap occurred during an NFL season, Jason Kelce said, but he didn’t miss any playing time. But he wasn’t happy about his decision-making skills.

“That was the dumbest thing I’ve done in a long time,” he said.

Jason Kelce then provided an update on his brother, who was hurt Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like a serious injury, which should be a relief to Chiefs fans.

“Trav, this was out on the field. I know he’s got some swelling going on,” Jason Kelce said. “But it sounds like as long as they can keep that down, you know, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally. From what we know right now, it seems fine. So really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is.

“Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. And that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things.

“But I think he’s gonna be good to go. I really do.”