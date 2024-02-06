Jason Kelce Praises Taylor Swift as a ‘Genuine, Down-to-Earth Person’: ‘She’s Awesome’

"As long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I'm happy and enjoying life," Jason said

Lisa Lake/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce is giving Taylor Swift his seal of approval!

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, spoke about his brother Travis Kelce's girlfriend in an interview with the NFL Network at the 2024 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

"I've been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She's [an] awesome, genuine, down-to-earth person, which has been great to see, whenever you're seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom," Jason said.

Caught up with one of NFL’s best guys: Eagles center Jason Kelce.



Our 1-on-1 on soaking up forever moments in his 7th Pro Bowl, the Taylor Swift celebrity effect & her “awesome, down-to-earth, genuine” vibes, emotions watching bro Travis Kelce in Super Bowl, retirement, more. pic.twitter.com/JpAViPQawX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 5, 2024

He added that even though his family is receiving more media attention now, the only thing he's concerned about is Travis' happiness.

"My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now, and my whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I'm happy and enjoying life," Jason continued.

Jason's thoughts on Swift, 34, came up in response to a question about how he and his family are dealing with the increased level of media attention brought on by Travis' romance.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game .

He said he noticed the extra attention during a recent trip to Disney World with his wife Kylie and their three daughters, but he's trying not to let it impact him too much.

"You try not to change or do anything different," Jason said, noting his goal is to "act the same and be the same."

Jason plans to be in the stands in Las Vegas, rooting on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl as they compete for the Lombardi Trophy against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"It's going to be an awesome game to watch, I can't wait to watch it," he told the NFL Network. "But yeah, whenever you're watching a loved one compete, there's a very prideful feeling that you have that's very different than competing on your own or watching the game regularly."

Rob Carr/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce as Taylor Swift looks on

"Obviously, my brother and I love each other very much," Jason added. "We're cherishing these moments 'cause we know eventually they'll be gone."

Jason hasn't officially retired from the NFL, but there are rumors he played his last NFL game in the 2023 season.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, live on CBS.



