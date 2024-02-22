Jason Kelce Jokes That He Barely 'Ran' After Participating in 5K for Autism: 'We Had a Blast'

The NFL star participated in a 5K run/walk in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation in New Jersey

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video Jason Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce"

Jason Kelce participated in a 5K run/walk in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation

The NFL star joked that "ran is a generous verb" to describe his participation

Kelce said he "had a blast" during the annual event in New Jersey

Jason Kelce is poking fun at himself after lending his time to a good cause.

The 36-year-old NFL star showed his support for the Eagles Autism Foundation at the 16th Annual Mike's Seafood 5K Run/Walk for Autism in New Jersey on Saturday.

According to Bleacher Report, Kelce finished the race in just over 43 minutes.

After completing the 5K, Kelce took to social media to reflect on the charitable event. When Fox Sports 5 shared a video of Kelce on X, the news station wrote, "Jason Kelce ran a 5K to raise money for autism."

The Philadelphia Eagles star quoted the original post and wrote, "'Ran' " is a generous verb for what occurred," poking fun at himself for mostly walking briskly during the 5K.

"But we had a blast," Kelce added to his post on X.

“Ran” is a generous verb for what occurred. But we had a blast https://t.co/LafhJ4c99L — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 22, 2024

Related: Kylie Kelce Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut at Alberta Ferretti Show

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been longtime supporters of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

In June, Jason was joined by his brother Travis Kelce at an event that raised $100,000 for the charity, according to the New York Post. Jason contributed $50,000 to the cause at the time, the outlet reported.

And in November, Kylie, 31, modeled a kelly green Eagles varsity jacket, which has regal connections, that ended up being sold for $100,000 in an auction benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation, according to the Philly Voice.

Story continues

Lisa Lake/Getty Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce"

The auction's winner ended up being It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson, who had been bidding against her husband, known Eagles-diehard, Rob McElhenney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McElhenney, 46, appeared on an episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast at the time to discuss his hardships with being continually outbid on the limited edition autographed jacket by his wife.

“I couldn't believe that someone was immediately jumping on every time I bid, and so my final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles, 62. [$62,000], I thought that was a good number,” McElhenney told the Kelce brothers.



Related: Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!

“And then I got a text from somebody I know who said, ‘I've been the one bidding against you, bozo.’ And it did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility, and it turned out I live with this person,” he continued, referring to his wife and It's Always Sunny costar.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception

Olson then spoke up on the podcast saying, “What up?”

Jason responded by saying, “Kaitlin! Oh my gosh, an inside job!”

“Okay, we live in the same house. This is a foundation that is important to both of us. The jacket looks great on your wife,” Olson told the Philadelphia Eagles center. “It’s clearly for women. I want it. He mentions nothing about it. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

Ultimately, the couple decided to put in an “even” donation of $100,000 because the money would go to a good cause with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Autism Foundation. “We just truly believe in this organization,” McElhenney said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.