Jason Kelce to join brother Travis Kelce at American Century Championship. Will Taylor Swift follow?

RENO, Nev. — For the first time, both Kelce brothers will be playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The tournament is July 10-14 at Edgewood Tahoe.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has played in the tournament since 2020. This will be the first appearance for retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

One person who will likely not be in attendance, according to tournament officials, is Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is usually paired with his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes in the ACC, but Mahomes has not yet committed to playing in it this summer.

“Taylor Swift will be performing her summer concert tour in Europe at that time, so do not ask me that question,” Phil Weidinger, representing the ACC, told the media.

Swift will be performing in Zurich on Wednesday, July 10, and has two days off before her next show in Milan on Saturday, July 13. At the most recent Super Bowl, she traveled from Japan to Las Vegas and back to her concert tour.

The Kelce brothers have one of the top-rated podcasts, “New Heights,” in which they talk about the NFL and other sports as well as off-field interests. During a recent episode, Travis discussed whether he’d be making an appearance in “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Jason Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired after the past season, his 13th in the NFL. He is among the 88 players committed to this year’s event.

Other first-time players include MLB legends Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols, NHL players Matthew Tkachuk and John Carlson, “Today Show” host Carson Daly, NFL quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, former host of “The Bachelor” Chris Harrison, actor Rob McElhenney, former NBA forward Chandler Parsons, NBA player Austin Reeves and former soccer star Taylor Twellman.

