Jason Kelce Doesn't 'Really Know' About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: 'Travis Is Having Fun'

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said with a laugh during a post-game interview Thursday night

Jason Kelce pleaded the fifth when he was asked about rumors that his brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.



After the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jason and quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke with Prime’s Thursday Night Football panel, where he was asked about the gossip swirling around his younger brother’s dating life.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason, 35, told panelist and retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, who asked Kelce to address on the issue on behalf of his 15-year-old daughter.

Kelce then opened up a bit about the rumors.

“Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said, referring to his brother's short-lived reality dating show. “I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Travis, 33, was linked to Swift, also 33, in a report Tuesday.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end formerly dated on-air sports journalist Kayla Nicole for several years before the couple broke up in August 2020 amid a cloud of cheating rumors. Kelce denied the rumors in a since-deleted tweet and has been quiet about his love life since then.



Travis has teased about his dating life, however, joking on a recent episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he was going to get back on Tinder and use a sideline photo of himself as his profile picture. He then asked Jason and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, who met on Tinder, for advice on getting back out there.



In an episode of the Kelces' podcast in July, Travis joked about how he tried to give Swift his phone number via a friendship bracelet before a stop on her Eras Tour concert earlier this summer. However, Travis revealed that he wasn’t able to speak with her because he was told she was saving her voice for the show.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”



