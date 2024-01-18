Jason Kelce Contemplating Trip to See Brother Travis in Playoffs: 'I Don’t Get to Watch Him Play Very Often'

With the Eagles' season over, the elder Kelce has some time on his hands, he told reporters on Wednesday

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Jason Kelce spoke with reporters on Wednesday, two days after the Philadelphia Eagles lost their wild-card playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles center shared that he is considering watching his brother Travis Kelce play when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday

His retirement is not definite, but the Eagles star will head to Orlando next month for the Pro Bowl — and Walt Disney World with his family

Jason Kelce might be pulling up to Highmark Stadium on Sunday!

With his retirement from the NFL uncertain, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center shared insight about his more immediate plans while talking to reporters during the team’s locker cleanout day on Wednesday, two days after the team suffered a disappointing wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9.

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it’s unscheduled,” Kelce said. “So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

When his younger brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take to the snowy field this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, Jason’s appearance would have fans reminiscing about the last time they shared space at an NFL game, on Nov. 20 of last year when the two teams faced off and the Eagles ultimately won, 21-17.

Before that, the brothers met in a historic matchup when they played for the championship — and the Chiefs took the title — last year in Super Bowl LVII.

Whether or not Jason is there to cheer on Travis, 34, he did share other plans for his family members during media availability on Wednesday.

Having been selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in his 13 seasons in the league, the Eagles star will head to Florida for the game early next month.

“It’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids and maybe go to Walt Disney World [but] it’s not the Super Bowl Walt Disney World,” he said about the popular post title-winning destination.

He added, referring to one of his three daughters and her love of the movie Frozen: “As long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, that’s all that really matters.”



Read the original article on People.