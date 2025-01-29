Jason Kelce Calls Buffalo Wild Wings' Super Bowl Promise 'Absolutely Insane'

He's already rooting for both sides, but now Jason is also rooting for overtime

Karl Walter/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Jason Kelce.

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting rowdy ahead of the Super Bowl ... again!

In a tweet quoting a clip from Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, the popular chicken shop announced it's keeping with tradition and pledging free wings to Americans if the big game goes into overtime. And no one is more excited about it than Jason.

"Probably crazy for doing this again, but if the big game goes to overtime, we'll give away free wings to all of America," Buffalo Wild Wings wrote on X.



Buffalo Wild Wings made the same offer last year, and lo and behold, the game went to overtime — so two weeks later, fans got free wings. Jason has a lot at stake in this game — with his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates on one side and Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs on the other — and now he has even more to root for.

"This is absolutely insane, now I'm rooting for overtime!!" Jason responded in Buffalo Wild Wings' comments.

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings.

On the podcast, Jason and Travis discussed his conflicting loyalties during Super Bowl LIX, which appeared further complicated when Jason pulled up in a completely emerald green outfit, decked out in the Eagles' logo.

Jason insisted it's not that simple.

"For me, obviously you're my brother. I'll always root for my brother. That's the reality of it," Jason said. "Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always gonna root for Travis."

"Take that, Philly," Travis replied.

But, Jason said, there's many players, coaches and people on staff "that feel like extended family to me," he said.

Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos/Getty Jason and Travis Kelce.

"Like Lane Johnson feels like a brother, in a lot of ways," Jason said of his former lineman. "I'm rooting for those guys, too."

So the verdict is in: Jason is rooting for his old team and his brother's team. He's just rooting for everyone — which means no matter what happens, Jason will be happy with the outcome, he said.

