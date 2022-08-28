Jason Jenkins, Dolphins executive and ‘an icon’ in South Florida community, dies at 47

David Wilson
·3 min read
Jose A Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Jason Jenkins, a fixture in the Miami Dolphins’ organization for more than a decade as part of their communications department, died Saturday, the team announced at halftime of its preseason finale. He was 47.

In his role with the Dolphins, Jenkins was a fixture both in the press box and in his South Florida community, at large. He started with Miami in 2009 as the team’s director of media relations, and shifted into an even larger role in 2015 when the Dolphins made him their senior vice president of communications and community affairs since 2015. His time in the organization spanned seven different coaches, three different general managers and 11 different starting quarterbacks. He had been in Miami almost as long as owner Stephen M. Ross, who officially purchased the Dolphins in 2009 and hired Jenkins a few months later.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away,” CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken and grieving at the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and a champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

The club did not announce a cause of death.

Jenkins started with Miami back in 2009, coming to Miami from the San Francisco 49ers to become their director of media relations. The Dolphins promoted him to vice president of communications in 2013, and then made him their senior vice president of communications and community affairs in 2015.

In his latest role, Jenkins shifted from just being a figure in the press box and became omnipresent across the Miami metropolitan area. He founded Dolphins’ Football Unites program and directed the team in #Huddlefor100, leading Miami to win the league-wide competition by encouraging nearly 90,000 volunteers to take part in 163 events and contribute a more than 75 million volunteer minutes.

Jenkins also oversaw the Dolphins’ charitable foundation and youth programs, and served as a board member for United Way Miami, YWCA South Florida, the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, the Urban League of Broward County and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

A native of Houston, Jenkins graduated from Texas Tech University in 1997, and previously worked in the Texas Tech Red Raiders’, Lehigh Mountain Hawks’ and Texas Southern Tigers’ athletic departments before coming to the NFL with the 49ers in 2002.

Jenkins is survived by his wife and three children.

“I am heartbroken,” Ross said in a statement. “Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.”

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a