Jason Jackson thought of late friend Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson during Bellator 301 knockout sequence

CHICAGO – Almost one year to the day of Anthony Johnson’s death, Jason Jackson felt his friend “Rumble” was in the cage with him as he pounded his way to victory and Bellator welterweight gold.

A former UFC title challenger, Johnson died in November 2022 following a battle with a serious illness. Alongside Johnson, Jackson (17-4 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) manned the frequently rebranded Kill Cliff FC squad, dating back to its days as “The Blackzilians” camp.

As Jackson pounded out Yaroslav Amosov (27-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) at Bellator 301 to become the promotion’s 170-pound titleholder, “Rumble” entered his mind.

“‘Rumble’ is not just a captain. He’s an idol to me, Rumble,” Jackson told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “It just reminded me of when he knocked Glover Teixeira out with the uppercut. He’s just vicious and violent. That’s just what I thought when I was in the moment. I hit him with that first uppercut and I was like, get him with another one. Rest in peace, ‘Rumble.’ I love you.”

Jackson, 33, did not have a linear journey to his first major promotional title, but his road proved effective. After stops on Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as regional appearances in LFA, Titan FC, Victory FC, and more, Jackson finally found consistency under the Bellator banner.

It’s been a long yet worthwhile journey for the Jamaica-born Floridian.

“It means everything to me and my family because now this great now this creates opportunity to make a better living for my family,” Jackson said. “It just makes all the non-believers into believers. I have a belt to show my country that yes, Jason Jackson can be champ anywhere he goes. It’s just a matter of time before he becomes the best welterweight on this planet.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie