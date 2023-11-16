Jason Jackson deep-dived with teammate Logan Storley for 30 minutes of info on Yaroslav Amosov before Bellator 301

CHICAGO – Jason Jackson has a big ask ahead of him Friday. He’ll have to do something no one has done before: beat Yaroslav Amosov.

Jackson challenges Amosov for the welterweight title, and he said he picked the brain of teammate Logan Storley for as much as he could get on his opponent. Storley has two 25-minute fights with Amosov. In their first bout, Storley dropped a split decision. Earlier this year, Amosov returned from a lengthy layoff and beat Storley again with a unanimous decision in a title unification bout.

“It means the world to me to face a competitor like Amosov,” Jackson told MMA Junkie and other media members at the pre-fight media day for Bellator 301. “He’s a professional and he goes about business the right way. I can’t wait to get in there and mix it up with him. … Logan told me everything. He left nothing out. I’ve been studying Amosov for years because I’ve always wanted to fight him since he’s the best in the division. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Jackson (16-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) talked about his advice from Storley, balancing training with a full-time job, what Amosov (27-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) brings to the table and more.

