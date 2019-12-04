Jason Garrett's awkward march continues as Cowboys face Bears on Yahoo Sports app

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had something positive to say about coach Jason Garrett this week.

"Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year,” Jones said this week to 105.3 The Fan.

And everyone wondered which team Garrett will be coaching for. Yep, this is awkward.

The rest of this season will be odd for the Cowboys. Everyone seems to know that Garrett is likely to be fired — people have speculated before but it seems this is not a drill — but the Cowboys are still likely to win an NFC East title. Their strange season continues as the Cowboys play at the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

The Bears are a big disappointment after coming off an NFC North championship. Chicago spends its days ripping the coach and quarterback, the Bears have practically no shot at the playoffs ... and they’re still not the biggest train wreck in Thursday’s game.

Cowboys still lead NFC East somehow

If the Cowboys were in a better division, it seems likely Garrett would already be gone. But because the Cowboys play in what is in the conversation as the worst division since the NFL switched to a 16-game schedule more than 40 years ago, they can’t give up on the season.

Jones has a way of saying things that seem to contradict the last thing he said. He praised Garrett this week saying he’s a good coach and “one of the smartest coaches.”

“I’m glad to have him,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “He is the guy for the job.”

Maybe the guy for the job the rest of the season on the off chance the Cowboys can turn things around before January. Garrett will likely to be on the sideline for a home playoff game. The Cowboys have a 76.6 percent chance to win the NFC East, according to Football Outsiders.

And wouldn’t it be something if Garrett and the Cowboys made a deep playoff run?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cowboys, Bears both 6-6

The Cowboys and Bears are each disappointing, but in their own way.

The Cowboys are 2-6 against non-NFC East teams, and those two wins were against Miami and Detroit, a couple of three-win teams. They simply haven’t been good enough to beat top teams, which is surprising given their talent and quarterback Dak Prescott having a fine year. The Cowboys rank in the top 10 in yards gained, yards allowed, points scored and points allowed and still are 6-6. They have lost plenty of close games. That’s why Garrett’s seat is beyond hot.

In Chicago, the issues are more glaring. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t played well, which has led to coach Matt Nagy being more conservative with his playcalling, which has made it worse for Trubisky, and the whole time the defense has taken a step back. Kicking is still an issue too. Everything that went right for the Bears in a great 2018 season has gone wrong this season.

The Bears have a tiny chance to get in the playoffs still, but a lot would have to go right. The Cowboys are practically backing into a spot because the Eagles keep giving it to them. You’d think a 6-6 team would be in a must-win situation in Week 14 but it doesn’t seem to matter how many games the Cowboys lose. No matter what they do they still hold onto first place in the NFC East. And seemingly regardless of how the Cowboys finish the regular season, Garrett will remain head coach and be coaching in the playoffs.

Told you, this Cowboys season is strange.

