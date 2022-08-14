Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth to call Notre Dame games for NBC, replacing Drew Brees and Mike Tirico

Jason Garrett is joining a new team in 2022. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach and offensive coordinator will reportedly call Notre Dame games with NBC during the college football season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Garrett will be paired up with Jac Collinsworth, son of Cris Collinsworth, in the broadcast booth. Jac will do play-by-play while Garrett provides analysis. Jac and Garrett are also expected to contribute to "Football Night in America" on NBC.

The pair is replacing Mike Tirico and Drew Brees on Notre Dame broadcasts. Tirico is taking over the "Sunday Night Football" play-by-play job after Al Michaels left for Amazon. Michaels reportedly still has a small role at NBC. Brees left NBC after one season. It's rumored he could get his own Manning-cast type program with Amazon, per Marchand.

Garrett has a lengthy track record as both a player and a coach in the NFL. He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys as a player, mostly serving as a backup quarterback. He also played for the New York Giants in 2000. While he didn't play in any games after 2000, Garrett bounced around the league and was active until 2004.

Garrett then became a coach. He worked with the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban in 2005. Eventually, Garrett was hired as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2007. He was hired as the team's head coach in 2010 and put together an 85-67 record in 10 seasons. After being fired, Garrett joined the Giants as an offensive coordinator. He spent two seasons with the team before being fired in 2021.

Jac Collinsworth has worked for NBC and ESPN. He returned to NBC in 2020 and was a co-host for "Football Night in America." Collinsworth graduated from Notre Dame in 2017.