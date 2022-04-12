Jason Garrett, Curt Menefee among NBC, Fox announcers for new USFL season

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The new-look USFL kicks off Saturday with a historic simulcast of the new pro football league's prime-time matchup between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions.

Both NBC Sports and Fox Sports will broadcast the game separately, making it the first scheduled event to be carried on competing networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.

This week, the two networks revealed their roster of broadcasters for the inaugural USFL season. NBC will have Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister handling play-by-play duties, with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and head coach Jason Garrett as one of the game analysts. Former NFL players Michael Robinson and Cameron Jordan will also serve as analysts, with Zora Stephenson and Corey Robinson on the sidelines and Sara Perlman on pregame and postgame coverage.

Meanwhile, Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee and longtime lead college football analyst Joel Klatt will form one of the network's broadcast teams. In addition, veteran play-by-play man Kevin Kugler, former NFL quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Brock Huard will also contribute to Fox's coverage.

The two networks will combine to present all 43 USFL games live this season.

NBC Sports will carry 22 games across its family of networks, including nine games on NBC, nine on USA Network and four on Peacock, which will also stream all NBC games live.

Fox Sports will carry 14 of its games on Fox, with the remaining eight on FS1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason Garrett, ex-Cowboys coach, tops list of 2022 USFL announcers

