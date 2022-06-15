Jason Garrett claps back! Reaction to former Dallas Cowboys coach joining NBC’s NFL show

The clap is back.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will join NBC’s Football Night in America pregame show as an analyst, the network officially announced Tuesday.

The reaction to the news from some disgruntled Cowboys fans and anti-Cowboys fans was less than kind on social media, with many expressing criticism of the move.

Thrilled to step into the studio this fall and get you ready for the best game of the week @SNFonNBC! https://t.co/nOgmhtyVl2 — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) June 15, 2022

If it they weren’t voicing overt criticism, they were at least making cracks at Garrett’s propensity for clapping on the sideline, which turned into an online memes during his 10 seasons as the Cowboys head coach.

“Thrilled to step into the studio this fall and get you ready for the best game of the week @SNFonNBC!” Garrett posted on Twitter after the announcement.

Garrett is replacing Drew Brees in the NBC studio.

Garrett was fired at the New York Giants offensive coordinator in November after less than two seasons.

Garrett provided color analysis on USFL games this spring. He was decent in the role, especially considering it was his first time in the booth. It was apparently enough to convince NBC.

It’s going to be hard to hear his analysis when he’s clapping the whole time — Mike Hastings (@Mike_Hastings54) June 9, 2022

Let the clapping commence! — The_Resolute (@TheResolute4) June 9, 2022

Jason Garrett better clap, and slap, on the Sunday Night Football studio set. He's America's favorite sideline percussionist. — John Buhler (@buhler118) June 14, 2022

I think Jason Garrett will be good on TV. The guy can tell good stories and explain football. https://t.co/uUOAf8H1VR — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) June 9, 2022

Jason Garrett landing on Sunday Night Football is interesting since I’ve never, ever said, “I really wonder what Jason Garrett thinks about this.” — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) June 10, 2022

And here I thought your broadcast couldn’t get any worse — Justin (@ihasbrain) June 15, 2022

Oh snap The Clap is Back! pic.twitter.com/EAycq6F1xj — 500Milly.eth (@five00million) June 14, 2022

How many claps per camera time — Pierre Paniagua (@PaniaguaPierre) June 14, 2022