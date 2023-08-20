Jason Donovan reveals whether he feels tricked over Neighbours return

Fremantle

Neighbours royalty Jason Donovan has opened up about returning to the popular Australian soap and about whether the last episode should, in fact, have been its last.

Jason played Scott Robinson in Neighbours for over 400 episodes between 1986 and 1989.

He and Kylie Minogue won audience members over as loved-up couple Scott and Charlene Robinson and when the pair made a surprise return for the final episode of Neighbours last year, fans thought they hit the jackpot.

However, the buzz to keep the show alive after producer Fremantle failed to reach a new financial agreement with Channel 5 saw it scooped up by Amazon Freevee.

The 'Especially for You' singer joined Ricky Wilson on Virgin Radio to discuss another of his returns, to Grease the Musical in London's West End.

During their chat, Ricky asked if he felt "the dirty" had been done to him after his guest appearance on what was then the last episode, only for the soap to be recommissioned for this September.

Jason answered: "I think you can look at it two ways. You can look at it that way… or you can look at it the way that we created such a storm that there was only one way for it to go, and that was to bow down to public pressure and Amazon's Mr. Bezos… is that his name? Bow down to The Bezos and bring it back."

He added: "Look, I was surprised. I'm not gonna lie to you. I think it happened very quickly! But quick is good!"

Kylie has revealed she was "miffed" that the show was returning, having wrapped on the final episode, and that she was "interested" to see how the soap progresses.

Viewers will return to Ramsay Street this September with Amazon stepping in to not only save the show but also to add its back catalogue to its streaming platform.

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

