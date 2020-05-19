Jason Derulo Seems to Chip His Teeth While Eating Corn on the Cob with a Power Drill on TikTok

Jason Derulo's TikTok antics continue.

The musician, 30, has been keeping busy creating plenty of content for his TikTok account — where he recently reached 20 million followers — and one of the "Talk Dirty" singer's most recent videos appeared to be a painful if not dangerous one.

In the short clip that appears to be a prank, Derulo attempts a "life hack" by trying to eat a cob of corn off a power drill.

"Hey, have y'all seen this? I've always wanted to try it," Derulo says in the video, holding a power drill with the corn affixed. "Life hack."

He then starts the drill, something that could be very harmful if attempted by others, and appears to start eating the corn — until suddenly he stops with a shout, looking at the camera in horror and opening his mouth to reveal seemingly chipped front teeth.

"Don’t try this 😭😭😭" Derulo captioned the video.

While some fans expressed concern for the "Swalla" singer in the comments, others thought that it was another prank.

In a previous series of TikTok videos, Derulo pretended to lose one of his front teeth after falling out of a handstand into his pool. He's also participated in several other prank trends on TikTok — like pretending to make fruit float and accidentally detaching his head from his body while walking up the stairs.

While the singer celebrated 20 million followers on TikTok on Tuesday by thanking fans with a photo on Instagram, he previously celebrated the 19 million milestone by making an impressive viral cake.

Derulo documented the process of baking the multi-colored dessert on Instagram, sharing a step-by-step video of dying the batter, filling the cake with candy and frosting it. The cake was topped off with sprinkles and candles that said "19."