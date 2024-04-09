Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé Are Las Vegas Rivals in New 'Spicy Margarita' Music Video

The clip imagines Derulo as a maintenance worker for the Voltaire nightclub in Las Vegas — a.k.a. the venue of his upcoming residency

Las Vegas may prove to be a dangerous place for Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé.

The two musicians released the music video for their collaboration "Spicy Margarita" on Monday, April 8, and the clip imagines Derulo as a maintenance worker for a raucous Las Vegas show featuring Bublé that could turn into a crime scene at any moment.

The music video opens at the box office for the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, a.k.a the venue of Derulo’s upcoming residency launching May 17.



Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Instead of performing, however, the “Talk Dirty” singer is vacuuming as Bublé approaches with an entourage. “Get the door, kid,” the crooner says condescendingly. “Still trying to be a dancer? Why don’t you show us some of your moves?”



“Those days are long gone, man,” responds Derulo. “I’m just working now. Right this way.”



The clip then cuts to backstage at Voltaire, where Derulo continues cleaning — before changing into a suit from a costume rack and heading into the venue, where Bublé begins singing “Spicy Margarita.”



Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé

As audience members sip on spicy margaritas made with cucumber-and-jalapeño-flavored 1800 tequila, a spotlight shines on Derulo, who joins in on performing the song while executing high-energy choreography alongside several dancers.



At one point, Derulo is flirtatiously approached by a woman who distracts him and sneakily steals his venue keys. She’s then seen carrying a suspicious box, as a man walks around with a knife and cuts another woman’s top off.



The “Spicy Margarita” performance carries on, and the video then ends with text on the screen teasing a “Part II” continuation called “Mad Love” to come.

Bublé spoke to PEOPLE about the collaboration in February. "A hit song with Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé was probably not on most people’s 2024 bingo cards," he said at the time. But I love that both of us are doing something that was this unexpected and still it resonates."

While "Spicy Margarita" may seem like an unexpected pairing of artists, it's been a long time coming for both singers. "Jason and I have been friends since 2013, so there was always hope that we’d work together," said Bublé. "We always dug each other’s music, but there was never a reason — there was never anything that seemed to work like this."

