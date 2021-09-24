Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes, Shares Official Statement

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have parted ways. The singer and his girlfriend announced separation on September 23, almost four months after they got blessed with a baby boy (Jason King). Reportedly, the two had started dating in March 2020. It was Jason who took to the micro-blogging site and revealed the news.

Check It Out:

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Also Read | Jason Derulo Falling Down the Stairs at the US Presidential Inauguration Is Fake! Know Truth Behind the Viral Meme Pic