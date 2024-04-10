Who Is Jason Day's Wife? All About Ellie Day

Professional golfer Jason Day first met his wife Ellie Day in 2005

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Jason Day and Ellie Day after the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on July 26, 2015 in Oakville, Canada.

Ellie Day has supported her husband Jason Day on and off the golf course.

She met the Australian golfer in 2005 while working as a hostess at a pub in Ohio, and Jason was smitten upon meeting her.

“Our first date was at a restaurant called Applebee’s in Columbus, Ohio. Afterwards, all I wanted to do was play golf and see Ellie. I knew I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life,” Jason told Qantas Magazine in 2016. “Your personal life can get hit by the sacrifices you make to be a better player. To have a person who’s so solid, who loves me as much as anyone could, means everything.”

The couple wed in 2009 at a barn near Ellie’s hometown, four years after they first met. The former No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and Ellie have five kids together: sons Dash, Arrow and Oz, and daughters Lucy and Winnie.

Ellie can often be found on the golf course supporting Jason during his biggest moments including his 13 PGA Tour wins. In 2022, as Jason was about to start his 15th season as a golfer, Ellie gave him some encouraging words in an Instagram post accompanied by a series of photos of the couple.

“Ready to cheer this guy on this year, starting tomorrow! 15th season here we go baby. 🙏🏻 #teamdayallday,” Ellie wrote in the caption.

So who is Jason Day’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Ellie Day and her relationship with the professional golfer.

She grew up in Lucas, Ohio

Andrew Redington/Getty Ellie Day during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia.

Ellie was born and raised in the rural town of Lucas, Ohio. During a 2011 interview with the Mansfield News Journal, Ellie and her mother discussed her country roots.

"It's so funny, because Ellie really is a country girl at heart," Ellie's mother Lucy told the outlet. "I always knew she'd marry someone famous, but I thought it would be a country singer. I always pictured her with Brad Paisley, but Jason is country of sorts. He likes his cowboy boots."

"I'm definitely staying country," Ellie continued in the same interview. "Growing up in Lucas, I thought Mansfield was the big city. I loved it. When we have kids, I can definitely see them in 4-H."



They met in 2005, but didn't go on a date until two years later

Jason Day Instagram Jason Day and Ellie Day.

In 2005, when Jason went to an Irish Pub in Ohio while training with his golf coach and caddy Colin Swatton, he had no idea that he was about to meet the love of his life.

“I met my wife Ellie when I was 17 and she was 19. She was a waitress at an Irish Pub, Mavis Winkle’s, in Twinsburg, Ohio,” Jason told Qantas Magazine. “I was too shy to talk to her but I thought she was gorgeous. I found out that Colin had her number and I texted her: ‘This is Jason Day from Australia. Do you remember me?’ She said yes and we started talking."

Jason didn’t send that first text until a year later when Ellie was working at the restaurant and salon after graduating from beauty school, but eventually, they began talking regularly.

“We ran into each other at that graduation party ... I remember you asked me out at the pinball machine,” Ellie said to Jason on Up & Down. “Basically, the whole restaurant ... went and watched you play ... We went to the golf tournament and you won and I didn’t know anything about golf and I was like ‘Good job. That’s great.’ ”

The two began dating as Jason came to Cleveland and Pittsburgh regularly to see Ellie in between tournaments.

They got married in 2009 after Jason proposed to Ellie with a personalized scrapbook

Andrew Redington/Getty Jason Day and Ellie Day during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2011.

In 2009, Jason came up with a creative way to propose to Ellie. He made her a scrapbook of their relationship, with the last page asking her to marry him. Jason gave it to her and proposed atop Mount Jeezie near Ellie’s mom’s house in Ohio.

“My favorite part is that for like weeks leading up to the proposal ... we had a house in Texas at the time and we had like a loft area and he was like, ‘You can’t come up here!’ ” Ellie said on Up & Down. "And he had like scraps and photos and everything all over the floor up there, which I would obviously later find out, but he made a scrapbook.”

“I made a scrapbook and it was about a city boy — me — meeting a country girl — Ellie — and it went through all of our life together through the past ... couple of years,” Jason said in the same interview. “And then at the end it [said ‘Will the country girl marry] the city boy?’ ”

The two wed on October 2009, at a barn in Bellville, Ohio, near where Ellie grew up.

She is Jason’s biggest supporter

Streeter Lecka/Getty Jason Day and Ellie Day with their children, Dash and Lucy, on the 18th green after winning the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship on May 6, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ellie has been there to support Jason throughout his golf career. She is even known for walking to every hole with Jason so that her husband can spot her in the crowd.

"I like to see what's going on, but it's become more difficult because the [galleries] are bigger and it's frustrating because I can't see," Ellie told the Mansfield News Journal in 2015. "It's good for him because he's always scanning the crowd for me. Obviously, he could do well without me, but it's such a routine now."

When Jason won his first major championship — the 2015 PGA Championship, which helped propel him to be ranked No. 1 in the world — his wife and oldest son Dash were there by his side. A teary-eyed Jason put in the winning shot and was almost immediately embraced by his wife and son on the green.

They have five kids together

Jason Day Instagram Jason Day and Ellie Day with thier kids Dash, Lucy, Arrow, and Oz.

Jason and Ellie have five kids together. They welcomed their son Dash in July 2012, daughter Lucy in November 2015, son Arrow in November 2018, son Oz in June 2021 and daughter Winnie in September 2023.

In 2021, Ellie shared an Instagram post wishing all the mothers out there a happy Mother’s Day. She was pictured with Jason and her then-three kids and shared pictures of Oz’s ultrasound before he was born.

“Happy Mother’s Day mamas... There is no more important job, period. 🤍 I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to be their mama. It is the joy of my life and the only thing I would want to be doing. No other goal I could reach would compare to what I get to do in loving and raising these babies,” Ellie wrote in the caption.

She is the president of the Brighter Days Foundation

Jason Day Instagram Jason Day and Ellie Day with thier kids Dash, Lucy, Arrow, and Oz.

In 2011, Jason and Ellie co-founded the Brighter Days Foundation in Columbus. The foundation partners with and provides funding to local nonprofit organizations in Central Ohio that help provide basic needs such as food, education and shelter to underprivileged Central Ohio citizens.

“I just wanted to do something. I wanted to see the change actually happening. You have to start somewhere and I think the best place you can start is at home,” Ellie said in a promotional video on the foundation’s website. “People want to be involved. They want to be a part of something. They actually can see what they’re giving to and how it matters ... I think you can’t make big change unless you start somewhere and I think the ripple effects of that go out now.”

Ellie had an unexpected encounter with LeBron James during a basketball game in 2015

David Cannon/Getty Jason Day and Ellie Day after winning his match against Brooks Koepka in the round of 8 in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play on March 26, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

In 2015, while Jason and Ellie were sitting courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, NBA superstar LeBron James dove for a loose ball and accidentally fell on top of Ellie, knocking her onto the floor. Ellie had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher but recovered from her injuries and came out of the incident with a positive attitude.

“[Ellie] is resting comfortably and appreciates all of those who have reached out and are concerned about her,” Jason’s agent Bud Martin said in a statement. Martin added that Ellie had no hard feelings and that she said, “[LeBron] was just doing his job. Go Cavs.”

James went to check on Ellie during a timeout and was relieved to hear she was doing better. He also wrote her an apology on X (formerly Twitter) expressing his remorse and hoping she would come back to a Cleveland Cavaliers game soon.

“Ellie Day I hope you’re doing okay! My apologies! Hope you guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ!,” James wrote.



